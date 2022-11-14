ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,250. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.27.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 43.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

