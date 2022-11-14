Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in October

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,103,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 1,647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,237.4 days.
Prosus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSF remained flat at $50.20 during trading on Monday. 58 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.
About Prosus
