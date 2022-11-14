Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in October

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,103,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 1,647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,237.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSF remained flat at $50.20 during trading on Monday. 58 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

