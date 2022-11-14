QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.27 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00013095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $4,819.43 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform.

