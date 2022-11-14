Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $186.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

