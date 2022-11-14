Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of APA stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

