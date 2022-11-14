Qtron Investments LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $124.11 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.