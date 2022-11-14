Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

LNT opened at $53.93 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.