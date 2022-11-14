Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $421.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.