Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,790 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.