Qtron Investments LLC Takes $320,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE TDG opened at $626.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $564.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

