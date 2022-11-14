Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NX opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $791.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.39. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,806,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

