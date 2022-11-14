Quantstamp Price Down 18.1% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $174,662.03 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00586823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,062.97 or 0.30566666 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

