Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $181,688.50 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 99.6% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $10.13 million and $181,688.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,779.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009488 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021645 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00247306 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01737723 USD and is down -18.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,869.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

