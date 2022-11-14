Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$2.20 at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$2.40 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Shares of TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.53. 60,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15. The company has a market cap of C$175.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.92. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$2.84.
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
