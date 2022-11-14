Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$2.20 at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$2.40 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.53. 60,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15. The company has a market cap of C$175.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.92. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quarterhill Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,462 shares in the company, valued at C$123,642.36. In other news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,642.36. Also, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,151 shares of company stock valued at $128,587.

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Further Reading

