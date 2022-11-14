QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00008997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $448,728.35 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars.

