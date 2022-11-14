R. F. Lafferty Cuts NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Price Target to $9.00

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $15.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty’s price target points to a potential upside of 152.81% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NextNav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Shares of NN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. 4,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,649. NextNav has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
