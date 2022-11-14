Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.03

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 8236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after buying an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,597,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

