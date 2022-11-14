Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in October

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,970.0 days.
Randstad Stock Up 16.4 %
OTCMKTS:RANJF traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Randstad has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.
Randstad Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.