Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in October

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,970.0 days.

Randstad Stock Up 16.4 %

OTCMKTS:RANJF traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Randstad has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.