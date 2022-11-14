Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RANJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Randstad from €50.00 ($51.55) to €49.00 ($50.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Randstad from €45.00 ($46.39) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Randstad from €49.00 ($50.52) to €48.00 ($49.48) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Randstad Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

Randstad Increases Dividend

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.86%. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 81.71%.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

