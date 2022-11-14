Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Update

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga bought 25,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $158,993.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,247,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,113,529.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $853,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga bought 25,197 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $158,993.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,247,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,113,529.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of RANI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,235. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $344.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.03. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $36.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

