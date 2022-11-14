RBO & Co. LLC Has $17.54 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

RBO & Co. LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 3.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 12.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 9.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.10. 1,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.16. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

