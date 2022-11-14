RBO & Co. LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

AJRD traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $48.66. 2,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,862. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

