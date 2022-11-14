RBO & Co. LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up approximately 1.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NiSource worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NiSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NiSource Stock Up 0.3 %

NiSource Company Profile

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. 25,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

