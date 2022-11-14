REACT Group (LON:REAT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 1,330,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,772,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.01.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

