Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Digital (WDC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC):

10/31/2022 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $45.00.

10/31/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $50.00.

10/27/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $42.00.

10/25/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Western Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

9/19/2022 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

9/19/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 107,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,063. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

