Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.88. 138,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,271,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $523.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.