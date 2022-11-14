Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $38,000 Position in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,003 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Harbor Custom Development worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.49). Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

