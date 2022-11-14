Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDWWF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.03) to GBX 499 ($5.75) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.33.

Redrow Trading Down 10.0 %

RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.