Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDWWF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.03) to GBX 499 ($5.75) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.33.

Redrow Trading Down 10.0 %

RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

