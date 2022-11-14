REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Down 31.2% in October

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
REE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 10,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,540. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
