REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Down 31.2% in October

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

REE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 10,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,540. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 1,503,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 82.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 480,195 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

