Reef Trading Down 34% This Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Reef has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $67.01 million and $53.83 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00582548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,041.67 or 0.30343998 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,530,246,319 coins and its circulating supply is 20,530,257,768 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.