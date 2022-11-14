ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Up 22.4% in October

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $79,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. 30,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

