Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.27 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Repay by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,206 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Repay by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,130 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 470,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

