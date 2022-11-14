Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of RSG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.98. 1,271,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,041. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

