Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.
Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of RSG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.98. 1,271,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,041. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
