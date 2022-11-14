Request Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $80.85 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $80.85 million and $2.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07777262 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,866,181.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

