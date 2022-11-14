Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

RGP opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,210,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Resources Connection by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

