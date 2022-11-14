Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

