Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $427,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.42 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

