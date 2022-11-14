Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 5,192 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 640.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 84,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 51.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,276 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 91.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $166.20 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average is $173.50.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.