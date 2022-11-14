Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,405 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

