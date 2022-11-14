Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 535 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

