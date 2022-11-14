rhino investment partners Inc Acquires 208,734 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,734 shares during the period. Associated Banc makes up approximately 4.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Associated Banc by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 43,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,921. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

