rhino investment partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

rhino investment partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for about 3.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Synovus Financial worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

