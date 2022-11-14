Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 26.8% in October

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,150 over the last ninety days. 33.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Shares of RELL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. 1,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,876. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

