RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in October

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,384,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 1,180,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 3,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

