Robert W. Baird Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $95.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.57.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

