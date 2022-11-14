Robert W. Glass Sells 15,000 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Half International Stock Down 3.0 %

Robert Half International stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.44. 836,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,023. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

