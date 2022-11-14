Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKTF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 2.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829. Rock Tech Lithium has a one year low of 1.65 and a one year high of 6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

