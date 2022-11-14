Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of RMCF opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 5,967 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,050.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 47,900 shares of company stock valued at $309,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
