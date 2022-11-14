Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 5,967 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,050.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 47,900 shares of company stock valued at $309,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

