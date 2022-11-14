Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCI. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

RCI stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

