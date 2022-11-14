Royal Bank of Canada Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 1.8 %

CHP.UN traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.34. The company had a trading volume of 228,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,090. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.18 and a 12 month high of C$15.91.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

